Alex' Gardenアレックスの庭

Search

SearchSearch

May 15, 2024, 4 min read

Over the past year, I have visited Japan three times. In this post, I share some observations I took during my trips.

Notes on Introversion

  • I often heard ‘Japan is a great country for introverts’
  • I agree, it is
    • eye contact is rare
    • going to a restaurant or the movies alone is normal
    • people mind their own business
  • however, that does not mean most Japanese people are introverts
    • instead, I found they want to be polite and not disturb others
    • furthermore, most of they time they are just ‘busy’ or immersed in some form of entertainment (manga, anime, games…)
      • for example, when riding the train, everyone either looks at their phone, manga or sleeps

Notes on Talking to Japanese People

  • few Japanese people speak English
  • if you want to talk to Japanese people, you should be at least conversational in Japanese
  • striking up casual conversations in Cafes or other public places is not very typical during the day
    • most people are ‘busy’ doing something (-> Notes on Introversion)
    • i felt that it was ‘weird’ talking to someone you don’t know without a reason
    • caveat: my Japanese talking ability is probably also a factor

Notes on being a Foreigner (“外国人”)

  • Japan is the country with the lowest ethnical diversity (2.1%)
  • most “non-Japanese” looking people are tourists
    • therefore, you will probably be treated as one, even if aren’t
  • before visiting Japan, people told me that I will be stared at a lot, because I’m caucasian and from Europe
    • I found that not to be the case
    • maybe it is because of the points listed in Notes on Introversion
    • or because the Japanese have gotten used to tourists from abroad
    • however, this probably depends on where you plan to visit
      • in bigger cities (Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto…) none bats an eye
      • in rural areas, you will get more looks

Notes on Food

  • restaurants & cafés are very cheap
  • you can generally get a full meal for under €6
    • as a result, I barely cooked in my AirBNB
  • after reading the Notes on Introversion, you might have gotten the impression, that the Japanese are pretty quiet
    • this is not the case when they go out to eat or drink
    • when the Japanese like food, you hear it
      • “美味しい!” -> “That’s tastes good!”
      • *loudly slurps soup*
      • “マジでうますぎ！” -> “It’s really good!”
      • “Ahhhhhh”
    • when the Japanese enjoy an activity, you hear it
      • “えええ、ここが綺麗だね!” -> “Wow, this is beautiful!”
      • “すげ！” -> “Awesome!”
      • “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh”
  • Convenience Stores (コンビニ) are everywhere
  • Vending machines (自動販売機) are everywhere

Notes on Culture

  • visiting Japan feels like visiting the 2000s
    • CD shops everywhere
    • malls are thriving
    • people use fat laptops
    • there’s magazines and books for everything
  • “nerd stuff” is normal stuff
    • it’s normal to see businessmen reading manga on the train
    • bookstores usually have big manga sections
      • including all the “weird” manga
    • however, that does not mean people run around wearing “nerd clothes”, instead they usually just consume the content
  • Japanese people like rules and structure
    • people usually wait when the traffic light is red, even when there’s no traffic
    • if there’s a sign that says something, follow the sign
    • as a result, it’s very safe
      • e.g. you can leave your bag at your seat, it won’t get stolen (one must not steal after all, right?)
  • Japanese people really like service
    • service, meaning e.g.:
      • advice while shopping
      • hello & bye when entering shops
      • always having a human available for help
    • visiting (clothing) stores is unexpectedly ‘noisy’
      • you will hear the employees yelling all sorts of phrases, most of which you can safely ignore
    • you can see large areas of mobile carriers in malls, where you can talk 1:1 to an employee and e.g. buy a new phone + data contract
    • on less busy occasions, you can often see shops with multiple employees just staying around

Notes on manners (basics)

  • don’t eat and walk
  • smoke only in designated areas
  • when entering a “clean space”, like a home or even a fitting room, take off your shoes
  • don’t disturb others
  • follow the rules

Graph View

Backlinks

  • No backlinks found